Apple Pay is great, but you had to take your mask off… until now that is!

17 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Aircoach has launched a new way for customers to avoid using cash on buses

iPhone customers on any Aircoach service no longer need to authenticate payments with Face ID or Touch ID

With Express Mode for Apple Pay, Aircoach customers can safely and easily pay for their fare by just tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch; no more scrambling to remove masks for Face ID.

Aircoach is the first bus operator in Ireland to launch this innovative technology fleet-wide. The scheme was accelerated through the impact of Coronavirus and has now been introduced right across the Company to make bus travel easier than ever for journeys right across the East Coast of Ireland.

Customers can now enjoy the true ‘tap-and-go’ convenience of Express Mode on Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch by holding their device near the reader, which will make boarding even faster. There is no need to wake or unlock the device, open an app or use Face ID or Touch ID.

Dervla McKay, Managing Director at Aircoach, said: “During these unprecedented times, we wanted to offer our customers another cashless way to pay for their bus travel and to make life as easy as possible in the era of mask wearing.

A lot of our customers are already using cashless methods to access our services, and this is another innovative method to avoid using cash that makes it quick and easy to pay for your bus travel.”

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add your credit or debit cards. To enable Express Mode for Apple Pay, go to Settings and select your chosen card in Wallet & Apple Pay under Express Travel Card.

Aircoach continues to encourage cashless payments, by booking through our website or by using our mTickets App, to reduce the need for contact between customers and drivers.

