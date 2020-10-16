Aldi more than doubles its online product offer available through Deliveroo at Cork stores

16 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Top products bought through app in Cork include fresh milk, mixed peppers, orange juice, bananas, and mushrooms

Aldi Ireland today announced it has more than doubled the number of products available for home delivery through its partnership with Deliveroo in Cork stores. Customers can now order more than 330 products through the on-demand delivery service and can have groceries delivered to their door within 30 minutes.

Trends show that the top five items purchased in Cork through the app are fresh milk, mixed peppers, orange juice, bananas, and mushrooms with customers focusing predominately on fresh produce and food products.

Aldi initially offered around 140 essential items for customers, including bread, milk and fresh produce, through the Deliveroo app. The service was initially available from two Dublin stores in June, but has since expanded to three more counties, namely Cork, Galway and Meath, and nine stores in total following a fantastic customer response.

A wide variety of everyday staple items are now available to order through the app, such as fruit and veg, meat, eggs, rice, pasta and flour as well as much-needed essentials including cooking and cleaning products. Since launch, the average time between placing and order and receiving goods is 30 minutes and customers report satisfaction scores of 96% consistently.

The trial is the first major on-demand convenience partnership for Deliveroo in Ireland.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director, said: “At Aldi, we are delighted to see customers are so pleased with our 30-minute online order offering through Deliveroo. Increasing the number of products available through the app will make it easier for people to get much-needed groceries delivered right to their doors quickly and safely. This is an exciting new venture for Aldi, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Deliveroo into the future.”

Ajay Lakhwani, Vice President of New Business, Deliveroo said: “At Deliveroo, we are pleased to be working with Aldi to offer more products to those people who need them. It is great to see that customer satisfaction with the service is very high, and we look forward to working with Aldi in the future to ensure that people are getting the food they need and want during this difficult time.”

The on-demand delivery service, which sees orders picked and packed by Aldi staff for delivery by Deliveroo’s network of delivery riders, is a vital service for those people who may be self-isolating or vulnerable due to Covid-19. All orders are fulfilled by Deliveroo riders contact-free to ensure safe delivery for customers.

