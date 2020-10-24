NEW MAP: Shows things to do within 5km of home

24 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As the county begins to adjust to the new level 5 restrictions, Cork County Council is encouraging residents to discover the range of outdoor activities available to explore within a 5km radius of their homes via the Rediscover Cork County Interactive Tourism Map.

Launched in June as a response to COVID-19 under the Council’s Project ACT, the map has a wide range of detail on over 700 activities/attractions to engage in across the county.

A key feature of the map is the ‘Near Me’ tool, which enables the user to insert their location which then defaults to a radius of 5km. The map will then provide information on nearby attractions within that area and generate directions to an activity of choice, enabling the rediscovery of Cork County and its many hidden gems.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey says the map could be a valuable tool for everyone in Cork during the current Level 5 restrictions:

‘In the current situation whereby we are limited to only travel within 5km of our homes for exercise, this map can be of great benefit to everybody. While indoor attractions are closed at the moment, the map is very useful to discover a wide range of other activities, be it a walk, a cycle route, a beach, or an outdoor heritage site; there is something for everyone on this map and the beauty of it is you can set it to only show activities within 5 kilometres. The reality is we will be living under these restrictions for a full 6-week period and the discovery of a new place or activity can add a lot of value to a person’s day, particularly when we are all facing such challenges.’

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley describes how she found the map useful herself in discovering new things to do in her locality:

‘Using the map, I discovered a local walk in my area that I wasn’t previously aware of. I was able to generate directions to the trail and it also linked me to a website which had further detail on the route, its amenities and even its history. It is an incredible achievement of Cork County Council to have developed this interactive map and I would encourage all people in Cork to use it as part of their daily routine, in particular for the next 6 weeks and going forward.’

Link to the map

The Rediscover Cork County Interactive Tourism Map can be found by visiting https://corkcoco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=63a14ecc19584838b5f1addbec14933b

Cork County Council welcomes feedback and suggestions, which can be submitted by emailing rediscovercorkcounty@corkcoco.ie

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media