Cork Hospitals appeal to public to maintain COVID19 distancing over long weekend

24 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

October Bank Holiday Appeal from the South / South West Hospital Group

This Halloween bank holiday weekend and as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing across the country, management at South / South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. The S/SWHG are urging members of the public not to make any unnecessary journeys outside 5km of their homes.

The South/South West Hospital Group is urging members of the public to take action by reducing their social contacts and keeping their distance from others. Management at the hospitals acknowledges that staying at home and staying isolated under Level 5 can be difficult, particularly over a long period and especially over the long weekend. Nevertheless, hospitals want to remind people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

Gerry O’ Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group said:

“This bank holiday weekend, we are urging members of the public to continue to abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-19 and in particular the social distancing and travel guidelines. To ensure the safety of our communities, and to ensure that our vulnerable are protected, it is a matter of ongoing urgency that we adhere to the advice of public health experts. Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge. The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated”

He continued: “The coming weeks will not be easy for anyone and the increased restrictions under Level 5 will require further buy-in from the public, who have already had to endure hardships as a result of this pandemic and the resulting restrictions. Please think before you act and ask yourself, is this journey really necessary, am I keeping the appropriate distance, following cough etiquette and washing my hands. People should be aware that our hospitals remain open for people who are unwell and need urgent treatment.”

Management and staff in the South/South West Hospital Group are asking people to focus on: restricting their movements, hand washing, cough etiquette, wearing masks in public spaces, being aware of and recognising Covid 19 symptoms, and taking the appropriate course of action if symptoms present themselves.

