Where to run, jog, walk, while staying within the 5km zone

24 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is encouraging residents to discover the range of outdoor activities available to explore within a 5km radius of their homes via a handy map, which shoes 700 activities/attractions across the county.

A key feature is the ‘Near Me’ tool, which then shows a radius of 5km. The map will then provide information on nearby attractions within that area and generate directions to an activity of choice, enabling the rediscovery of Cork County and its many hidden gems.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey says the map could be a valuable tool for everyone in Cork during the current Level 5 restrictions:

‘…While indoor attractions are closed at the moment, the map is very useful to discover a wide range of other activities, be it a walk, a cycle route, a beach, or an outdoor heritage site; there is something for everyone on this map and the beauty of it is you can set it to only show activities within 5 kilometres. The reality is we will be living under these restrictions for a full 6-week period and the discovery of a new place or activity can add a lot of value to a person’s day, particularly when we are all facing such challenges.’

Link to the map

The Rediscover Cork County Interactive Tourism Map can be found by visiting https://corkcoco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=63a14ecc19584838b5f1addbec14933b

Cork County Council welcomes feedback and suggestions, which can be submitted by emailing rediscovercorkcounty@corkcoco.ie

