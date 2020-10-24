Bus Eireann support new anti-racism campaign

24 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

With the current focus on COVID19 it can be easy to forget there are other news items in the world.

Bus Éireann have launched a new anti-racism campaign. The campaign will appear on social media as well as on board Bus Éireann vehicles, stops and stations in Cork City and County over the next two weeks.

A statement from the company said:

“Bus Éireann is proud to support a new anti-racism campaign by Transport for Ireland (TFI) and the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI) which launched this week.”

This is the 8th anti-racism campaign run by the National Transport Authority and the creative used in the campaign features a face created by combining a diverse range of ethnicities. Given the public transport capacity restrictions currently in force, online support is an essential this year, as many people may not see the traditional advertising boards near bus stops and stations.

A statement continued:

“Public transport has an important role to play in supporting social cohesion, integration and diversity. Bus Éireann celebrates its multicultural workforce and we are proud to support this anti-racism campaign by the NTA.” “We have more than 40 different nationalities represented within our diverse 2,700 employees in Bus Éireann and we ask our passengers to join us in uniting against racism, everyone is welcome at Bus Éireann.”

Meanwhile, National Transport Authority Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said:

“Transport for Ireland is proud to be working with the Immigrant Council of Ireland in rolling out this important campaign. The key message is that everyone is welcome on public transport and that we are united against racism. I would encourage everyone to show their support by sharing this message and artwork on social.”

The campaign has partnered with ‘Humans of Dublin’ to spotlight people of diverse backgrounds who are active in promoting inclusivity and tolerance within Ireland. Valéria Aquino is featured traveling on board Bus Éireann services and each day this week they will feature a different portrait and story on the Instagram account @humansofdub

