EAST CORK: ‘Tree of Hope’ planted in Convent Gardens

27 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

To mark World Mental Health Day Pieta House asked all the local Darkness into Light committee’s to plant a Tree of Hope in our community for our community. Over 100 trees have been planted to date. Recently, the Youghal Darkness into Light committee planted a lovely white birch in St. Mary’s College Gardens as a symbol of hope in the fight against suicide and self-harming.

A statement from the Youghal Darkness Into Light Committee said:

“Thank you to Helen Mulcahy (East Cork Municipal District) for allowing us to use this stunning setting and to Tommy McGrath (Gardener) for preparing the area for planting. The tree is strategically planted in between two benches to allow people who visit the gardens to sit and take time out to remember people they have lost to suicide and people who struggle with self-harming. It is marked by a beautiful stone kindly donated by Budds Memorial, for which we are very grateful. “

In the past few weeks Pieta House have been running the Know the Signs campaign and the webpage has seen a huge spike since they launched this campaign. They have also seen a significant increase in calls to their helpline from people seeking support. We ask you to please go onto the Pieta website and take 2-3 minutes make yourself familiar with the signs. Now more than ever it is important to keep on your own mental health and to keep and eye on others too. Pieta’s Crisis Helpline: 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

The Youghal Darkness Into Light Committee concluded:

“We hope the tree will bring strength, solace and hope to those that have been bereaved by suicide. St Mary’s College Gardens are situated in Emmet Place in Youghal and is such a tranquil and relaxing spot. It is thanks to gardener, Tommy McGrath, that the 5-acre park is kept so clean and is always in pristine condition. St Mary’s College Gardens are a local treasure that we often leave to the tourist and the locals do not visit too often. We would encourage everyone to visit the gardens and take a stroll around the pathway where you will pass the Tree of Hope. It is so worth a visit and I can ensure you that you will not be disappointed.”

