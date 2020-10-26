VIDEO: Irish Water extend length of trunk mains being replaced in: Ballinhassig, Fivemilebridge, Ballea

26 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing over 2.7kms of problematic trunk mains to improve security of supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality in the Ballinhassig and Fivemilebridge areas. The project has been extended to include an additional 5kms of new trunk main between Fivemilebridge, Ballygarvan and Ballea.

https://www.water.ie/projects-plans/inishannon-trunk-water-mains-replacement/

The works began in late September and are part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. Ward & Burke Construction Ltd., in partnership with Cork County Council, is carrying out this work on behalf of Irish Water. With the new extension to the project, the works are now set to continue until early 2021.

In order to continue works on the 2.7kms section from Ballinhassig to Fivemilebridge, a road closure west of Fivemilebridge on the R613 will be required over mid-term break from 24 October to 1 November. Traffic will take the diversion route along the R600, N27, N40 and N71 for the duration of the road closure and signage will remain in place locally.

Works will then progress to the section east of Ballinhassig, which will be complete by end of November. Final connection of a new water supply to Belgooly Village will be carried out immediately after commissioning of the 2.7kms section of new main between Ballinhassig and Fivemilebridge.

Works on the extended 5km length of main between Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan and Ballea will commence on 2 November and are due for completion early in 2021. Local traffic management will remain in place for the duration of these works.

The additional 5km section of new main will not affect commissioning of Belgooly Water Supply Scheme, which remains on schedule to be completed by the end of November.

All of these works form part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

“Irish Water is delighted to announce this extended investment in water infrastructure for the area. This project will deliver a much more secure and resilient water supply and facilitate social and economic development in the area for many years to come. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their continued patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital water network improvement project.” said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water. “Replacing the old trunk main will safeguard water supply in the area and reduce the instances of bursts and water outages that the community have been experiencing in recent years. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future. We have collaborated with Cork County Council to ensure that the road closure will take place during the schools’ mid-term break to minimise disruption on these busy communter roads.” The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management, including road closures, will be required. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. “We will continue to work with the community and minimise disruption. Customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project,” added Steven Blennerhassett.

