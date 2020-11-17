HAVE YOUR SAY: on the proposed Cork-Limerick M20 Motorway

17 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

On seeing the domain for this project www.CorkLimerick.ie older readers may think of the “Cork & Limerick Savings Bank” (which went on to become Permanent TSB), but it is actually the website for the proposed Cork-Limerick Motorway. This is road would be game-changer for the region. It would bring Cork and Limerick (and all points in between) closer in terms of minutes of driving time. Currently if one is in Cork the prospect of driving to Dublin seems easier than driving to Limerick! as the road is so old, and had too many bottlenecks.

There would be some negative side effects if the Motorway was constructed: it would doubtless dilute the fortunes of Cork Airport, because Shannon would become “closer”. Already – prior to COVID19 – many Cork people were choosing to fly from Dublin Airport or Shannon. Let’s now move on to see why the project is in the news.

Public consultation period on N/M20 Cork to Limerick has opened

Due to Covid-19, it is not possible to host an in-person consultation event, so an online consultation platform has been developed on the project website www.CorkLimerick.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan is calling on members of the public in Cork to engage with online public consultation platform.

Deputy Moynihan said: