MACRA NEWS: Sucking lemons for Charity

1 December 2020

By Aisling Walsh, PRO, Seandun Macra

news@TheCork.ie

This week was a busy one for Seandún Macra. Whitechurch Macra na Feirme successfully held a very entertaining quiz on Thursday. Thanks a million. We had a brilliant night. Thank you to Denise and Fergal and Meg and Vincent for taking on the hosting duties. Well done to Aisling Walsh who won on the night. A great night of entertainment was had by all.

It was a busy week as our lemon eating challenge has now really taken off. We have so far managed to raise €2,105 for Marymount Hospice. This week was an exciting one as our challenge hit headlines. Our chairperson Seamus Reid was interviewed for local radio. Members from accross the region tuned into the Farm Talk radio programme on Saturday morning to hear Seamus Reid’s interview. It was a brilliant interview. Donations can be made by clicking ‘donate’ under the video at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4617142115025954&id=100001906320011

Even during the most uncertain of times there’s always something to celebrate. A huge congratulations to all our UCC Macra Na Feirme Society members and friends who graduated last week. We’re delighted for ye and so proud of ye. We hope ye had a brilliant day celebrating.

