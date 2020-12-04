2021 will be the year of the Electric Car – says Cork Motor dealer

4 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

With ongoing European directives and Irish Government laws on climate action, low to zero carbon emission vehicles are becoming more important for both motorists and the motor industry, which is gearing up to meet increased demand for driving EVs.

Cork’s Kearys Motor Group project 2021 to be the year the power of the zero emission electric vehicle will change the motor industry.

Throughout 2020, electric vehicles (EVs) became an increasingly popular choice among buyers. More people are choosing to go electric because there are more compelling reasons to do so. As well as being more sustainable and cheaper to run and maintain, manufacturers are continually launching new EV models with futuristic designs, to give customers the best battery range and increased functionality.

Although the Tesla 3 remains the world’s best-selling EV over the past 3 years, the Nissan LEAF takes pole position as Ireland and the world’s top selling EV over the past decade. Renault has claimed best-selling EV manufacturer in Ireland in 2020, following the launch of the all new Renault ZOE and a massive order of Kangoo EVs for An Post’s electric fleet.

The Hyundai Kona, launched in 2019 boasts a range of 449km WTLP and the all new Hyundai Ioniq EV, launched in 2020, is a distinctive luxury saloon EV.

Innovators, BMW have dramatically improved the EV range, introducing the i4, iXEV and iX3 next year and have substantially extended the BMW Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) range across the board. Not forgetting the highly successful launch of the Mini Electric in 2020.

Kearys Nissan in Cork reports LEAF has many cost saving advantages for families, businesses and taxi drivers with scrappage offers, 0% finance and a free home charger with Electric Ireland. For example, driving 20,000km – equating to approx. a whole year of driving – costs each driver a mere €250 to run. This is based on 8c/kwh night rate electricity.

The Renault ZOE has the most affordable introductory price for a new EV in the Irish market this year and, together with its ‘green grant,’ has just launched its new E-TECH hybrid across the Clio, Captur and Megane ‘unplugged’ range for 2021.

As well as providing advice on the best EVs for customers’ needs, home charging suppliers and arranging test drives, Kearys also stocks one of the largest EV ranges in Ireland and supplied Cork City Council with 75 EVs for its fleet this year as well as many local businesses to avail of the sustainable and financial benefits.

Brendan Keary, Director, Kearys Motor Group said ‘’…we sell some of the leading brands in Ireland – The Renault ZOE, Hyundai KONA and Ioniq, Nissan LEAF, Mini Electric and a huge range of BMW PHEVs. 2021 is the year we project EV sales to double.’’

According to Brian Purcell, Nissan Ireland, the Irish BEV market (Battery Electric Vehicles) almost tripled over 2018, from 1233 (and 0.98% market share) to 3444 in 2019, and a more significant 2.94% market share in 2019. At the end of October 2020, BEVs made up 4.45% of the Irish car market to date, again a significant growth in market share. Not only are EV sales up this year by almost 20% compared to 2019, but diesel and petrol car sales are down by 25% for the same period.