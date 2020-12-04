Top marks at ‘Accounting Technician’ exams go to North County Cork man

4 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A County Cork man has enhanced his career prospects by obtaining one of the top exam marks in the country.

Mature student John McCarthy, who lives in Newmarket, did not have the opportunity to go to college after completing his Leaving Certificate, but completed the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma with flying colours.

The accounting qualification is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding career in the profession.

John, who attended the course two nights per-week at Mallow College of Further Education, is now hoping to take up a career in accounts after working in the hospitality and cleaning sectors for 20 years.

“I did not get the opportunity to go to college after completing my Leaving Cert,” said John.

“But I was looking to better myself through a night course I could complete whilst still working full-time.

“Now, I hope to get a job with a finance role.

“I settled on the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma programme after seeing it featured in local newspapers and researching it online.

“The course was very well structured and tutors went above and beyond in helping students.

“I chose the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma as a path to career opportunities in a new industry.

“I enjoy working with numbers and the practical element of the Diploma made it very enjoyable for me.

“There’s a lot of real-life course content, it’s an excellent qualification which is well-recognised by employers.”

Enrolment for the next online academic year, starting in January, is now open.

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides a nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualification, and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector.

The highly-regarded professional qualification can be obtained in as little as two years. Study can be full-time, part-time, and online.

Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice but who, as yet, have no formal training.

The qualification opens a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders of the Diploma are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

The two-year Diploma for Accounting Technicians programme can also be the first step to a full qualification in accountancy.

Many ATI graduates progress on to other professional bodies in order to further enhance their careers as fully-qualified accountants.

“There is continuing strong demand for accounting and financial skills in industry, practice and the public sector, with many employers supporting their staff by meeting programme fees,” says Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“We work closely with employers to ensure the Diploma qualification prepares our graduates to succeed in the workplace.

“Through our flexible online programme, and partnership with colleges and training providers across the island, our students are able to gain a professional qualification whilst working remotely, where required, and living in their local area.

“Graduates go on to join a supportive members’ network of Accounting Technician professionals who occupy the full spectrum of accountancy and finance roles.

“Through Membership of ATI, graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualification to the wider professional environment.”