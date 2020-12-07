A 1950’s TB Sanatorium could be a good site for a new Hospital to the North of Cork City

7 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

O’Sullivan disappointed to learn that the feasibility study on St. Stephen’s Hospital (at Sarsfieldscourt, Upper Glanmire, Cork City) has been put on hold

Pádraig O’Sullivan TD for Cork North Central has expressed his deep disappointment on learning that the feasibility study on St Stephens Hospital in Glamire has been put on hold.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented “I have been informed through a Parliamentary Question that this project was paused due to the onset of the pandemic.

“I fully appreciate that the Health Service Executive has to prioritise its response to the current and ongoing crisis arising from the spread of Covid-19. However, it is my belief that the feasibility study must resume as a matter of urgency.

“The site at Glanmire is ideally positioned for a new hospital as it is close to the M8. It would ease the pressure on existing city hospitals and serve the needs of the people of Cork,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.