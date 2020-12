7 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Around 500,000 people in Ireland have invisible disabilities, that’s 8 in 10 of everyone living with disabilities here. Bus Éireann is “proud to support the JAM Card” which allows people with a learning difficulty, autism, or any condition where communication can be a barrier to relay to others on public transport that they may need a little extra time in a simple, effective non-verbal manner.