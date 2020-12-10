EAST CORK: #ChristmasMarket in Youghal

10 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley has organised a very special Christmas market in her hometown of Youghal this year. In a first for the town, the Christmas market will run on Saturday 12th December and Saturday 19th December in Barry’s Lane, Market Square from 11am to 4pm.

With support from the local Chamber of Commerce, Business Alliance and Youghal 4 All, it is hoped that this seasonal market will become a more feature for the town. The market is set to support and highlight the array of artisan producers as well as retailers in the East Cork area, providing a timely and seasonal boost to the local economy.

While facemasks, hand sanitisers and social distancing will be required, these public health requirements won’t dampen the festive spirit of locals and visitors in this Covid-friendly edition of a Christmas market.

The market will deliver a wide variety of food and craft from local producers, with pastries, pretzels, confectionery, crêpes and waffles on offer. All of this will be enjoyed in a historical town centre which has been decorated with even extra Christmas lighting provided by Cork County Council.

Participating stall holders will contribute €20 with all proceeds going to local charities. Producers and traders wishing to take part are asked to contact eastcorkmd@CorkCoCo.ie.

Welcoming the event, Mayor Linehan Foley highlighted how this market showcases Youghal is a town well worth visiting,