‘Drive by Santa’ in a West Cork town #Dunmanway

10 December 2020
By Tom Collins
Visit Santa the Dun Man Way

Harry & Jacob Cronin, from Dunmanway, at the launch of the drive-by Santa event which will be happening from Friday 11th and Saturday 12th from 6pm to 9pm, and Sunday 13th, 4pm – 9pm, at Healy’s SuperValu Dunmanway, Co. Cork
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

