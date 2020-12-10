WATCH CHRISTMAS MOVIES: in a former City Centre Church #TriskelChristchurch

10 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Triskel are celebrating their 10th Christmas at Triskel Christchurch with their traditional line-up of Christmas movies. They’re showing The Muppet Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life at Triskel Cinema from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 December. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Tuesday 8 December 2020.

Chris O’Neill, Head of Cinema, said, “Watching these classic films have become part of people’s Christmas traditions over the years. In this very strange year, we felt it was more important than ever to keep this tradition alive and allow people to lose themselves in the adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends and join George Bailey in understanding the importance of family and community.”

Beloved classic It’s a Wonderful Life is an enduring hit and looks at an idea we’ve all had: what if we were never born? Fantastically performed by Jimmy Stewart and offering a powerful message on humanity, there’s a reason people mark this as a classic.

A real treat for the younger audience, The Muppet Christmas Carol offers a zanier version of Charles Dickens much-adapted story, the film manages to capture the sincerity and atmosphere of the tale while also keeping the irreverent, self-referencing humour that makes the Muppets so popular. With wonderfully memorable songs and a great turn by Michael Caine as Scrooge, it is a laugh-filled outing with a lot of heart.

“We’re still operating at a reduced capacity to ensure social distancing,” explained Gillian Hennessy, PR & Marketing Manager, who advised people to book their tickets fast. “We have a limited number of family pews (€15–€25) available for those who want to make it a group outing.”

Also showing at Triskel Cinema this month is A Girl from Mogadishu, a multi award-winning uplifting film about Ifrah Ahmed’s inspirational life story, by filmmaker Mary McGuckian. Starring Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) as Ifrah Ahmed and Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) along with Orla Brady (The Price of Desire, Rose Plays Julie) and Somali icon, Maryam Mursal. This powerful and inspiring film is based on the true story of global gender-based violence activist, Ifrah Ahmed. It is written and directed by Mary McGuckian. It’s showing Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 December.

Tickets for A Girl from Mogadishu are on sale now from www.triskelartcentre.ie.

A Girl from Mogadishu

Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 December, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Tickets on sale now

https://triskelartscentre.ie/events/a-girl-from-mogadishu/

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Thursday 17 – Sunday 20 December, 1.30pm & 3.30pm

Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday 8 December

https://triskelartscentre.ie/events/the-muppet-christmas-carol/

Family pews available:

Group of 3: €15

Group of 4: €20

Group of 5: €25

It’s a Wonderful Life

Thursday 17 – Sunday 20 December, 7.30pm