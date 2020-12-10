Woman in 50s dies after truck collision on North Ring Road

10 December 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park, Cork, this afternoon, 10th December 2020.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:50pm and involved an articulated lorry and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital for post mortem.

Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

The road remained closed this evening with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4:30pm and 5:00pm and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510.