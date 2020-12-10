PHOTOS: Lord Mayor switches on Christmas Lights at The Lough

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 10 December 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Mary Osubor, and Leah Durkan; Togher UBU Youth Project pictured with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, and Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Mary Osubor, Togher UBU Youth Project, pictured at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, pictured with Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, addressing members of Togher UBU Youth Project, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, pictured with Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, addressing members of Togher UBU Youth Project, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Geese pictured at the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO The new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO James and Anna (3), Moran, Waterfall, Cork, pictured at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO PHOTOS: Lord Mayor switches on Christmas Lights at The Lough added by TheCork.ie on 10th December, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie →
