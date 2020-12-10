PHOTOS: Lord Mayor switches on Christmas Lights at The Lough

By on Comments Off on PHOTOS: Lord Mayor switches on Christmas Lights at The Lough

10 December 2020
By Elaine Murphy
Mary Osubor, and Leah Durkan; Togher UBU Youth Project pictured with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, and Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Mary Osubor, Togher UBU Youth Project, pictured at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, pictured with Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, addressing members of Togher UBU Youth Project, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, pictured with Lady Mayoress, Stephanie, addressing members of Togher UBU Youth Project, at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s festive programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Geese pictured at the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
James and Anna (3), Moran, Waterfall, Cork, pictured at the official launch of the new crib at The Lough, Cork. The new crib was made by Togher UBU Youth Project in partnership with Cork City Council. The switching on of the lights on this and previous cribs at The Lough, is a highlight of the City’s Christmas programme.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

