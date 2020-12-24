Cork feature for RTE Christmas schedule

24 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

When: Christmas Eve (Thursday 24th December) at 8:00pm on RTÉ One + Christmas Day (Friday 25th December) at 9:55am on RTÉ One

Cork-based production company Bo Media has teamed up with RTÉ this Christmas to create a unique short film, celebrating the people and places of Cork in all their rich diversity. In The Cork Nativity, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Gospel Nativity story, bringing the ancient words to life in a contemporary setting.

This five-minute film features some of the Rebel County’s best and brightest, including Caitriona Twomey and her amazing team at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and the fun-loving kids of the Rebel Wheelers.

Another special contributor to the film is Toy Show star Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation on this year’s Late Late Toy Show with his wonderful personality, his virtual hugs, and his passion for space exploration.

Some of the county’s best known landmarks also feature in the film, including the Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the lesser known Christmas lights of Midleton.