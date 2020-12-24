Cork Hospital management urge public to heed COVID19 guidelines to reduce spread

24 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Ahead of the Christmas break and as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing across the country, management at South/South West Hospital Group (which includes Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital) are appealing to members of the public to follow the Government’s new Covid-19 guidelines that were announced yesterday to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

As announced by the Government, the S/SWHG are urging members of the public not to make any unnecessary journeys outside their county from 26th December until 12th January 2021 and to take action by reducing their social contacts and keeping their distance from others. Management at the hospitals acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated during the Christmas period will be very difficult. Nevertheless, hospitals want to remind people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines that were announced this week.

Mr. Gerry O’ Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group said: “During the Christmas break, we are urging members of the public to abide by the new guidelines regarding Covid-19 and in particular to limit our contacts as much as possible to adhere to the travel guidelines. To ensure the safety of our communities, and to ensure that our vulnerable are protected, it is a matter of on-going urgency that we adhere to the advice of public health experts. Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge. The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated”

He continued: “The coming weeks over the Christmas break and into the New Year will not be easy for anyone and the increased restrictions announced… will require further buy-in from the public, who have already had to endure hardships as a result of this pandemic and the resulting restrictions.”

Management and staff in the South/South West Hospital Group are asking people to focus on: restricting their movements, hand washing, cough etiquette, wearing masks in public spaces, being aware of and recognising Covid 19 symptoms, and taking the appropriate course of action if symptoms present themselves.