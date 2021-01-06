SOCCER: Cork City FC sign Paul Hunt, Cory Galvin, Mark McNulty for 2021

6 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signings of Uniss Kargbo, Paul Hunt, Cory Galvin, and Mark McNulty

Uniss Kargbo made it into the team in the second half of last season, having come through the club’s academy, and the former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy has now signed his first professional contract with the club.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie after signing this Kargbo said:

“I am really pleased to have signed my first professional contract with the club. I got a taste of playing for the first team last season and I really enjoyed it, so I want more of that this year. I enjoyed playing under Colin with the Under 19s, and I am really looking forward to playing for him again in the first team. Man’s back still.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed Kargbo’s signing, saying:

“Uniss has done very well for the club at academy level, and his performances saw him break into the first team last season. He will have learned a lot from that experience, and he can use that to kick on now in the coming season. I am very pleased that he has signed back; he is another talented, local player who has come through our academy, and I am confident he will contribute to the side in the 2021.”

Goalkeeper Hunt spent five seasons with Cobh Ramblers, before spending a short while with Munster Senior League outfit Leeside, and he said he was looking forward to joining up with his teammates for pre-season training:

“I am delighted to have signed with Cork City. I had a good chat with Colin, and he is building a good squad; there are a lot of young players in the group, so I hope that my experience will help the group. I am really looking forward to working with Mark (McNulty) and David (Harrington) every day and I can’t wait to get going.”

Commenting on the goalkeeper’s arrival at the club, Colin Healy said:

“Paul has a lot of experience, and that will be important for us for the coming season. We have a lot of good young players, but we needed to try and add some experience and Paul gives us that. With David Harrington and Mark McNulty also signed, it gives us good strength in depth in the goalkeeping department, so I am very pleased that Paul has signed.”

Galvin spent last season with his hometown club, having previously represented following spells with Bray Wanderers and Waterford, and he said he is looking forward to the season ahead:

“Obviously last season was a disappointing one for all of us, but Colin is building a good squad of hungry, young local players. We all want to do well for the club, and we all want to get Cork City back to where we feel we belong. I had a good chat with Colin about his plans, and I was delighted to sign back. The hard work starts now, to make sure we are ready for the coming season, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Reacting to news of the signing, Healy said:

“Cory is still young, but he has played a good number of games in the league, so he will add some experience to the group. He is another local lad who really wants to do well for this club, and he will definitely give us a threat in attacking areas.”

McNulty will once again operate as the club’s goalkeeping coach, whilst also being signed as a player, and he said he was very pleased to continue his career with City, having joined the club in 2003:

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Cork City. I have been at the club for many years now, and I want to be here for a long time to come. Once Colin was confirmed as manager, there was only one place I wanted to be, and I am very pleased that we got everything sorted so quickly. It is a young squad, but there are some good players there, and I am really looking forward to working with them and hopefully my experience will help some of the younger boys along.”

Healy welcomed McNulty’s return, saying: