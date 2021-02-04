Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind announce Transition Year Programme @irishguidedogs

4 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Model Farm Road, Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind have announced details of their Transition Year Programme for 2021!

Given the current pandemic, the programme has been adapted to ensure it can be delivered effectively online which allows the charity to engage with schools nationwide.

Students will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of many members of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind community including staff and Guide Dog and Assistance Dog Owners.

At the end of the week-long programme, each student will have a greater understanding of:

The charity’s Clients and the services and supports provided;

the Dogs and their welfare and what is involved;

Technical Training and what is involved;

the structure, governance, funding and running of a Charity; and

how to undertake a fundraising event.

The aim of the programme is to inspire students to consider a career with Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind or to support their work raising awareness and funds so they too can make a difference to others and change lives.

Further details can be found at https://guidedogs.ie/give-support/virtual-ty-programme-2021/ or by emailing Susan Barrett.

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For over 40 years they have provided “life-changing services and support free of charge to people across Ireland”.