Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind receives €5,000 boost from Aviva Broker Community Fund

3 February 2021

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind was recently awarded €5,000 in the Aviva Broker Community Fund. Nominated by Mark O’Sullivan, Provest Private Clients, the Fund provides an opportunity for financial advisers/brokers throughout the country to help support their local charities or community organisations that are making a difference in their area.

Commenting John Burke, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind said: “During these uncertain times for us all, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is truly delighted to receive support from the Aviva Broker Community Fund toward its Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism. The support received will help cover the training of one of our dogs during his/her second year of training. It will help bring the dog forward to graduation and its matching with a family of a child with autism in the community”

Mark O’Sullivan, Provest Private Clients said: “My relationship with and support for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind has spanned almost 42 years now and my personal experiences of meeting families of children with autism has been truly profound. The impact that the Assistance Dog Programme has in helping to change the lives of these families in the community means a lot to myself and the team at Provest Private Clients. We are humbled to be part of this support. Thank you to all at Aviva for helping to change a life in the community.

Commenting Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Brand & Sponsorship at Aviva Ireland said: “We were deeply humbled to hear and see the amazing work that our winning charities and community organisations are involved with and the positive impact that they have on peoples’ lives. We are only too aware of the additional demands on their services and the challenges that Covid-19 has brought to bear on all of them. We want to ensure our CSR program can continue to support the communities in which we operate, where our people work and where our customers live. We wish the team at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind continued success in all that they do within their community.”

Now in its third year, the Aviva Broker Community Fund, which was launched last September, has a total fund of €100,000 to donate to worthwhile projects completed by charities and community organisations. The Aviva Broker Community Fund will make thirty separate donations, broken down as follows: