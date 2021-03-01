Irish Naval Service escorts Belgian Fishing Vessel to Castletownbere #WestCork

1 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

LÉ James Joyce (P62) Detains Belgian Registered Fishing Vessel 65 Miles South-East of Mizen Head

Yesterday afternoon (28 Feb 21) the Naval Service Vessel LÉ James Joyce (P62) detained a Belgian registered fishing vessel approximately 65 nautical miles South-East of Mizen Head.

The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The vessel was escorted to Castletownbere, where it was handed over to An Garda Sí­ochána.

This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021. The Defencea Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.