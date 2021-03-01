Today is the 1st day of ‘Local Enterprise Week’

1 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Local Enterprise Week 2021 takes place from Monday 1st March to Friday 5th March, 2021

Local Enterprise Week begins today with a jam-packed schedule of free online events. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City will be working with businesses all week across the city to help them as they grow their enterprises as part of Local Enterprise Week.

On Tuesday an event for retailers who want to grow their online business or are thinking about adding an online shop will take place. There will be contributions from James Burke (Irish Retail Expert), Duncan Graham (MD of Retail Excellence) and a live case studies from Cork City’s Carole Kendellen (Basil Market and Deli) and Diarmuid Mc Sweeney (Gym Plus Coffee) outlining how online success meets physical retailing.

Also on Tuesday, in partnership with Cork Healthy Cities Group, there will be an online workshop which will be an opportunity to engage with other workplaces and hear some practical tips and tools on how best to manage your mental health and wellbeing during these times.

On Wednesday at lunchtime there will be a networking session hosted by Cork Entrepreneurs Network. In the evening, in collaboration with Network Ireland Cork, keynote speaker Anne Conlon Founder of All About Sales will help attendees with a realistic plan for their sales target for this year.

LEO Cork City clients – Da Silly Heads – will be running a mental health visual advocacy workshop on Thursday. It will combine animation, education and Da Silly Heads own personal story. Participants will get a real-life sense on how advocating for mental health in a visual manner can positively impact on not only society, but career and workplace productivity too.

On Friday a Lean for Micro event will feature a panel discussion with entrepreneurs who will demonstrate the success of applying LEAN principles to their businesses.

Nationally more than 200 virtual events are planned by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, including Local Enterprise Office Cork City and these include training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts, designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021.

Paul McGuirk, Head of the Local Enterprise Office Cork City said:

“Small businesses throughout Cork city are being severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and many haven’t been able to trade fully since last year. That’s why initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now. Our advice to all local businesses and to those with a business idea, is to have a look at the events taking place by visiting www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity and to book early.”

For further information on the list of the free events and activities taking place in Cork City during Local Enterprise Week visit www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity