Crawford Art Gallery creates #VirtualTour

6 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Visitors can now once again enjoy Crawford Art Gallery from the comfort of their own home. Art lovers and the curious can explore the national collection in this much loved historic building from the comfort of their kitchen or the safety of the sofa!

Crawford Art Gallery have been working closely with Cork Software technology firm DigiSoft to offer a virtual tour of its iconic and historical building.

Virtual visitors now get to roam gallery spaces like the Sculpture Galleries which house the famous Canova casts which form the basis of the Crawford collection. All from the comfort of your own home through the gallery’s website!

Director Mary McCarthy says “This digital offering is another way for us to engage with our loyal audiences and hopefully garner some new interest. This view inside the gallery will allow those at home get a taste of what to expect when they can visit in the future and also get an appreciation of this National Institution if they cannot get there in person. This resource will be a really useful tool for schools and colleges and enhance our Learn and Explore programme. We are really grateful to DigiSoft for their support in increasing the gallery’s visibility”

The gallery may be closed due to government restrictions but this new Virtual offering will allow the public to see parts of the gallery that are ordinarily not open the public like its Library which has panoramic views of Opera lane and Emmet place.

The gallery is closed to the public until level 5 restrictions are lifted but there is an array of activities including the Virtual tour available online for all ages and abilities: www.crawfordartgallery.ie

As well as the commemorations exhibition Citizen Nowhere|Citizen Somewhere: The Imagined Nation the Gallery also presents collection Shows lucid abnormalities and Statio Bene which the public can see onsite when the gallery reopens.

While waiting for the reopening the public are encouraged to check out the gallery website for some rich content on exhibitions and works in the gallery.