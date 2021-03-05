Gardai find €24,000 of cannabis in Glanmire

5 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As part of an intelligence led operation by Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit, a search warrant was obtained for a house at Riverstown, Glanmire, Cork.

The search took place this evening Friday 5th March, 2021 at approximately 5pm and during the course of the search 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis was seized with an estimated street value of €24,000. The drugs will be sent for analysis.

One man, late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda station.