Minister grants his consent for Flood Relief Scheme at Blackpool, Cork City

11 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Mr. Michael McGrath T.D. today announced his consent to proceed with the River Bride Flood Relief Scheme at Blackpool, Cork City. The Minister, “in pursuance of the powers given to him by Section 7 of the Arterial Drainage Act, 1945, and of all other powers enabling him in that behalf”.

Minister McGrath said:

“I am delighted that the Blackpool flood relief scheme for the River Bride will now proceed to the next stage of development. The Government is very conscious of the significant damage that flooding events can cause, and I am acutely aware of the impact of the serious flooding events in this area in the past. I would like to acknowledge the campaigning efforts of so many in the local community in Blackpool down the years who have helped to get the project to this point. This is one of many flood relief schemes in the pipeline through the Government’s €1 billion commitment to flood risk management under the current National Development Plan – Project Ireland 2040”

Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), was pleased to confirm receipt of notification that the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Mr. Michael McGrath T.D., has formally confirmed the Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’Donovan said:

“This is an important milestone in the provision of the flood relief scheme for Blackpool and I warmly welcome it. I am very familiar with the history of flooding in Cork City, having lived and studied there and seen first-hand the devastation it can cause. I have worked closely with Cork City Council on the many flooding issues in the City since being appointed Minster for the OPW and have visited the areas affected and spoken to locals and business owners who have shared their concerns. I look forward to visiting Blackpool once Level 5 restrictions have been eased and can assure the people of Cork that I will continue to work hard with my officials to ensure this scheme is brought to completion in the shortest possible timeframe.”

The flood relief scheme will be funded from within the allocated €1 billion for flood risk management over the period 2018-2027. Provision for the cost of the scheme is included in the Office of Public Works’ multi annual capital allocation.

Approximately 293 properties (206 residential and 87 commercial) will be protected by the scheme, which will provide the standard protection against a flood event with a 1% probability of occurring in any given year (more commonly known as the 1 in 100 year flood) given in all the OPW schemes. The scheme is considered economically viable and is recommended by the OPW for implementation.

Further information relating to the Scheme, including the Environment Impact Assessment Review, is available at https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/blackpool/home/

The procurement and appointment of a contractor will be progressed for this scheme following a 12 week window period for judicial review. A Judicial Review is a review of the decision making process such as failure to follow fair procedures, failure to consider relevant factors and failure to comply with statutory requirements. G

Under the Arterial Drainage Acts, 1945 and amending legislation and regulations, the flood relief scheme requires formal confirmation to proceed from the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform . This is a statutory requirement under the Arterial Drainage Acts. The recent European Union (Environmental Impact Assessment) (Arterial Drainage) Regulations 2019, also requires the Minister to carry out separate and independent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the proposed Scheme with a public consultation on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and other related material, separate and in addition to public exhibition of the scheme by the relevant local authority.