Mallow Sewerage upgrade

23 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water is delighted to announce the signing of a new contract to upgrade Mallow wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, will invest €20 million in this project. The upgrades will deliver a modern and improved plant, improving performance of the wastewater treatment infrastructure. The treatment capacity of the existing plant will be increased and the current overloading issue at the plant will be resolved. The new wastewater infrastructure will also enhance local amenities and provide a platform for social and economic development.

Glan Agua Ltd. have signed the contract and will work on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project. Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming months and be completed in 2023.

Anthony Kavanagh, Regional Infrastructure Lead with Irish Water, commented on the project, “Irish Water is delighted to deliver a new upgrade project at Mallow wastewater treatment plant. This project will enhance the local environment by improving water quality in the River Blackwater, while supporting the social and economic development of Mallow town in the decades ahead.”

“The project will involve upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Ballyellis as well as the construction of a new terminal pumping station and storm water holding tank at Mallow Bridge.”

“We look forward to working with the local community to deliver this essential project in conjunction with our partners Cork County Council and Glan Agua Ltd.”

Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Glan Agua Ltd., will be in contact with the local community in Mallow in advance of works commencing in the town and throughout the delivery stage of the project.

Irish Water is also progressing with upgrades to the sewer network in Mallow, with the project also expected to commence in the coming months. Both projects will be coordinated by Irish Water, ensuring that any potential disruptions to the local community are minimised.