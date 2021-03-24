Open Call for Applications for Cruinniú na nÓg County Cork 2021 

24 March 2021

Cruinniú na nÓg, is Ireland’s national day of free creative activity for children and young people up to 18 years of age. The event provides opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2 million children and young people to be inquisitive and curious, to be inventive and innovative, and to learn a new skill, fulfil a creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent. This year Cruinniú na nÓg will take place on Saturday 12th June. Cork County Library and Arts Service will be responsible for programming events and activities for this year’s celebration of young people’s creativity.

Cruinniú na nÓg addresses a wide range of themes including all art forms, heritage, craft, coding, climate change, and design. This year due to uncertainty over the lockdown measures that may be in place in June it is anticipated taking a blended/hybrid approach of online and live in-person programming that will comply with whatever social distancing measures will be in place.

Artists and arts organisations are invited to propose a project or event for children and / or young people. While there must be a key event that will take place on Saturday, June 12th we encourage applicants to make proposals that will offer a longer period of engagement beyond that one day. Therefore, projects may begin in advance of June 12th and culminate in an event on that day or begin with an introductory event and carry on for an extended period thereafter. Successful applicants will be responsible for the development and management of their proposed projects and events and the maximum amount awarded will be €3000.

Priority may be placed on projects that:

Are child / youth-centred in their development and production;

Unfold over a series of engagements that includes an event on June 12 th ;

; Are developmental, process-based projects;

Support the creativity of children and young people from migrant, ethnic or minority backgrounds;

Are delivered through the Irish language / are bilingual.

All Proposals MUST include the following documents:

Description of the creative proposal (1000 words max), including target age group, budget and anticipated outcomes;

COVID Contingency Plan for in-person activities;

Relevant CVs of project personnel;

Copy of applicant organisation’s Child safeguarding policy, where applicable;

Willingness to undergo Garda vetting by Cork County Council in the case of an individual artist application;

Confirmation of ability to indemnify Cork County Council under applicants’ public liability policy;

Letter(s) of support/collaboration/partnership/agreements if applicable;

At least one example of previous work that will best support your proposal.

Proposals not containing all the above required documentation will not be considered for shortlisting.

Please submit applications through:www.yourcouncil.ie/service/Cruinniu_na_nOg_Application_Form by 5pm on Friday 2nd April 2021.For any queries please contact Maeve Mulrennan, Assistant Arts Officer by email: maeve.mulrennan@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4285995. Cruinniú na nÓg County Cork is organised by Cork County Council Library and Arts Service and is funded by Creative Ireland.