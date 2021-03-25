David Stanton encourages local groups in qualifying rural areas to apply for CLÁR funding

25 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Plenty of time to apply before closing date of Friday, 7 May 2021

Fine Gael TD for Cork East, David Stanton, has urged local constituency communities to consider examining opportunities, in conjunction with Cork County Council, for funding under the recently launched 2021 CLÁR programme.

The Department of Rural & Community Development’s CLÁR programme provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline with the national funding total increasing by 10% this year to €5.5 million.

Speaking after the launch of this year’s programme, Deputy Stanton said: “I would encourage local community groups in the relevant CLÁR areas of Cork East to consider the submission of a funding application should they believe that their project meets the relevant criteria. CLÁR funding is provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development with Cork County Council responsible for selecting the projects to be submitted for the Department’s consideration.

Under measures 1 and 2 the Department provides up to 90% of the funding costs up to a maximum limit of €50,000 with outdoor projects under measure 2 including seating areas, pavilions, playgrounds and skate parks.

“The Community Wellbeing Measure will this year support the development of community gardens and allotments in addition to mobility and cancer care transport projects. Measure 3 b) is administered directly by the Department and is open to funding applications from established voluntary organisations and groups who are involved in the provision of free transport services for day care, medical therapy, respite or hospital patients. Funding of up to 90% will be provided towards the purchase cost or fit out cost of a vehicle up to a maximum of €50,000 for wheelchair accessible vehicles and €100,00 for buses.

“The Department has also introduced a new CLÁR Innovation Measure under this year’s scheme with funding to be used for the progression of local community initiatives to combat rural challenges such as isolation, population change, marginalisation and social disadvantage. Expressions of interest will be invited by the Department for funding of up to 95% of project costs up to maximum of €50,000.

“Full details on this year’s scheme are expected to be issued to Cork County Council in the near future with applications encouraged to be submitted before the closing date of Friday, 7 May 2021”, concluded David Stanton.