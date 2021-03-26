@Wisetek appoints new UK Head of Business Development

26 March 2021
Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Watson as its new UK Head of Business Development. As part of this role, he will be responsible for overseeing and growing the company’s sales and revenue in the UK market.
Following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, it was a priority for Wisetek to expand its senior business development team, in order to continue its rapid growth in the UK market.
Mark has extensive aftermarket business development experience in the technology industry and has held several senior operational and business development positions with Amsys, iQor, DHL, CTDI and Motorola. His previous industry experience will help support Wisetek as it continues to further expand its presence in the UK.
Wisetek first entered the UK market in January 2019, with the opening of an operations centre in Reading, Berkshire.
Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek said:
“I am delighted to welcome Mark Watson to his new position at Wisetek. Mark brings with him extensive leadership and business development experience in the technology industry. He will be a central part of our business in terms of driving sales, which will enable us to continue to expand our UK footprint. This is a key priority for Wisetek, given the rapidly growing nature of the UK’s technology sector.”
