27 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library & Arts Service invites applications to be part of a new and exciting project “The Art of Living”. Funded under the Creative Ireland Positive Ageing and Creative Wellbeing Challenge Fund, The Art of Living is a short film about creativity which highlights, showcases and celebrates a selected group of our older citizens.

Welcoming the project, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said,

“This wonderful initiative from our Library & Arts Service aims to document, on film, a group of people who, despite their advancing years, are still highly active in the community and the Arts here in County Cork. It will look at the idea of creativity in its widest sense and seek to explore how a creative and positive approach to living shapes our quality of life as we get older. The benefits of engaging with participatory art projects like this are many, and this type of meaningful social engagement is of value to both the participants and to the greater community.”

With a central theme of positivity and creativity, the aim of the film is to interview older people who continue to draw strength from their creativity. The intention is to submit the film to be included as part of Positive Ageing week and circulated to Day Care centres and hospitals in County Cork.

The film will be approximately 30 minutes in duration and will be produced to a very high technical and artistic standard by film maker Cormac O’Connor.

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service is inviting applicants to submit a video, a song, a piece of writing or an artistic statement as to why they should be considered.

Applications should be sent to arts@corkcoco.ie with “The Art of Living” noted in the subject line.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is on or before Thursday 1st April 2021. Participants will be chosen by a selection panel.