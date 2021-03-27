Man arrested in Cork City in relation to insurance fraud investigation

27 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of ongoing investigations into allegations of insurance fraud, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man (aged in his 30s) in the Cork City area yesterday, Friday, 26th March 2020.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This is the 2nd arrest as part of this investigation, an arrest was carried out in Dublin in June 2020.

This investigation is ongoing.

One file pertinent to this investigation has already been sent to the DPP seeking directions to charge and a further file will be prepared and submitted once this aspect of the investigation is complete.