€100,000 Cash Seized in Ovens, Co Cork

23 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

€100,000 Cash Seized in Co. Cork on March 21, 2021 – Man Arrested and Charged

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 cash in Co. Cork on March 21, 2021.

Shortly after 3pm uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens, Co. Cork when they stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash. The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.