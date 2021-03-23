Cork History Podcasts

23 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

In recent months Cork County Council’s Local Studies Library has been undertaking a range of different podcasts covering many different aspects of history, including a new podcast on St. Patrick – a fitting podcast for this time of year. Previous podcasts range from Christmas Traditions and Witches to Henry Ford’s Cork connection, St. Bridget and Genealogy/Family History. To find out more visit https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/library-online/library-podcasts. The St. Patrick Podcast can be accessed directly at https://soundcloud.com/user-500658861/st-patrick