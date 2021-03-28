Fishing trawler Ellie Adhamh sinks after 7-person crew rescued by Helicopter

28 March 2021, 1.10pm

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The fishing vessel Ellie Adhamh, the 7-person crew of which were evacuated by Coast Guard Helicopters on Saturday evening, has sunk in approximately 80m of water over two miles North of the Bull Rock, at the entrance to Kenmare Bay. Valentia Coast Guard who coordinated the operation monitored the vessels situation overnight as it drifted in a northerly direction. A local Tug hired by the owners was on scene all morning evaluating options to tow the vessel to a place of safety. A second local Tug was also proceeding to the scene but it was evident from early morning that the vessels condition was deteriorating. A Coast Guard spokesperson expressed relief that there was no loss of life and acknowledged the professionalism of all who had been involved in the operation, including Naval Service ship LE George Bernard Shaw, Castletownbere RNLI, Coast Guard Helicopter crews, owners and their representatives.