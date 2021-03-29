Slip road closes from tonight at part of Dunkettle Interchange upgrade

29 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The N25 eastbound off-slip and on-slip at Bury’s Bridge will close with effect from tonight. Local diversions will be in place via the Little Island Interchange. The closure is required to allow the construction of a new junction as part of the ongoing Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade project, including a bridge over the N25. The developers aim to open this portion of the project to traffic in “early 2022”.

The new bridge referred to above is labelled ‘ST01’ in this PDF.