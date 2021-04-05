EAST CORK NEWS: Mayor visits unmarked graves in Youghal

5 April 2021
By Tom Collins
Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor Of The County Of Cork, has visited a recently erected monument in memory of more than 300 men, women and children who were buried in unmarked graves in the Garden Of Remembrance at the North Abbey Cemetery, Youghal.

The monument was funded by Cork County Council with much support from Helen Mulcahy, Acting Municipal District Officer of East Cork Municipal District. The monument was designed and erected by Adrian Budds, Budds Memorials, Youghal.

Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor Of The County Of Cork, pictured at a recently erected monument in memory of more than three hundred men, women and children who were buried in unmarked graves. Picture: John Hennessy

