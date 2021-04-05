PROPERTY: €1.8 million ‘Med Jez’ on Coast Road between Fountainstown and Myrtleville

5 April 2021

By Tom Collins

Asking price

Yours for only €1,800,000. Check out ‘Med Jez’, Coast Road, Fountainstown, Co Cork

Magical 4-bed detached architect designed property overlooking the Atlantic Ocean

Site approx 0.35 ha / 0.8 acre set out over three tiers

House floor area approx. 269 sq m / 2895 sq ft

Direct access to shoreline (steep)

Walking distance of 2 sandy beaches

Mains water / Alarm / CCTV / Electric Gate

Name of house

Fancy houses usually have unusual names (check out ‘Ngong’ located 10 minutes drive away) that have some meaning to their owners. What does Med Jez mean? Well, Medjez-el-Bab was the name the site was sold under when it was last sold. That is the name of a town in northern Tunisia. Tunisia being at the mid North of Africa, south of Italy. There is a Commonwealth War Grave site that commemorates almost 2,000 men of the British Army who died during the operations in Algeria and Tunisia in 1942 and 1943, perhaps this is a link?

Estate Agents Description

Savills is delighted to present Med Jez, a spectacular, architecturally designed, detached home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in a panoramic fashion.

The design of this new build embraces its surroundings beautifully, bearing in mind its unique setting and seamlessly incorporates itself on a truly remarkable elevated site. It has been laid out to take full advantage of the plot size with a glorious south facing orientation and direct access to the shoreline.

This property is architecturally designed with contemporary features throughout, with a special focus on energy efficiency. Modern air to water heating works in conjunction with a heat recovery ventilation system allowing for efficient central heating. There is cat 6 cabling, multiple power points per room, dimmer switch lighting and underfloor heating. External high-end specifications on this wonderful home match those internally with stunning larch cladding through-out, triple glazing, zinc roof cladding, toughened balcony glass and striking curved structural designs creating a contemporary home that fits in seamlessly to its coastal setting. The utility room is fully fitted and equipped with integrated washing machine and dryer units.

Nestled just beneath the coast road, one arrives at a gradually descending sweeping driveway, lined with spotlighting and tasteful planting, coming to a stop at a large parking area with space for four cars and wired for an electric charging point. Making your way inside, reveals a bright and spacious entrance that opens beautifully to an open plan kitchen/living/dining room. The size of this space is striking, whilst the entire width of the room is triple glazed in windows and sliding doors on the southern elevation. It truly is a sight to behold, as views of the Atlantic are incorporated into the living space in remarkable fashion and make for a special feature in this unique property. The combination of indoor and outdoor space has been designed superbly, with three access points out to the sheltered deck area. The deck runs the width of the property and is enclosed with toughened glass to maintain a natural connection to the outdoors. This is the perfect location to enjoy a summers or winters evening, eyeing the coast with a gentle sea breeze creating a special atmosphere. The remainder of the upper floor consists of a study/playroom and guest lavatory.

Making your way to the lower level, you are greeted by a large open space and hallway off which you will find the sleeping accommodation, bathrooms, utility room and service room. All four bedrooms face south and overlook the ocean and garden. Taking a left from the stairs, you will find the master bedroom at the end of the hall. This is a spacious double bedroom with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. The en suite is large, with his and hers sinks and a wet room shower. The second bedroom bears resemblance to the master with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, whilst the other two bedrooms are large doubles again basking in light from their southerly aspect and overlooking the garden with beautiful coastal views. The main bathroom, utility and service room make up the remainder of this floor. The utility room and service room are connected at the rear of the property proving for a highly convenient and spacious service room.

The gardens are landscaped in superb contemporary fashion. Beyond the electronic vehicular gate, you will find low maintenance shrubbery studded on either side of a sweeping driveway, illuminated by spotlighting as you descend upon the parking area. Gravelled steps housed in rustic sleepers bring you to the rear, where there is a path and patio paved in limestone and a large level lawn from which to enjoy completely uninterrupted coastal views.

What’s inside?

Kitchen/Living/Dining Room Amazing open plan space with superb coastal views, recessed lighting, oak flooring, multiple TV and power points, CAT 6 cabling connections and triple glazed sliding door access to deck area. The kitchen area benefits from eye and floor level units, island unit, integrated appliances.

Study Spacious room with oak flooring, Cat 6 cabling connection points and multiple power points.

Guest Lavatory WC. Whb. oak flooring.

Master Bedroom Spacious double room with oak wood, stunning coastal views, recessed lighting with dimmer switch and cat 6 connection point.

En suite WC. His and hers wash hand basins. Shower unit. Standalone bath. Tiled floor and walls. Heated towel rail. Recessed lighting.

Walk-in Wardrobe Spacious room with recessed lighting with dimmer switch and oak flooring.

Bedroom 2 Spacious double room with oak floor, stunning coastal views, recessed lighting with dimmer switch and cat 6 connection point.

En suite WC. Whb. Wet room style shower. Tiled floor and walls. Heated towel rail. Recessed lighting.

Walk-in Wardrobe Spacious room with recessed lighting with dimmer switch and oak flooring.

Bedroom 3 Spacious double room, over-looking the garden and coastline with oak flooring and recessed lighting with dimmer switch.

Bedroom 4 Spacious double room, over-looking the garden and coastline with oak flooring and recessed lighting with dimmer switch.

Bathroom WC. Whb. Standalone bath. Tiled floor and walls. Shower unit. Shaving connection. Recessed lighting.

Utility Room Fully fitted and equipped with integrated washing machine and dryer units with sink drainage point.

Service Room Easy access to air to water heat recovery system, breaker board, fire alarm master switches, alarm panel and underfloor heating manifold access.

