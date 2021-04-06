Debenhams strikers to mark the first anniversary of their struggle on Friday 9th April

6 April 2021, Tuesday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Debenhams strikers to mark the first anniversary

File photo of Debenhams Store shopfrontThis Friday 9th April will mark one year since the struggle of the Debenhams workers began for a just settlement to their redundancy.

A statement from the Debenhams Shop Stewards and Activists today said there will be socially distanced gatherings at the stores by workers and supporters, it also said there will be an online facebook rally via the Stand With Debenhams Facebook page with a number of trade union and public representatives speaking alongside worker representatives.