New ship for Irish Naval Service – will replace LÉ Eithne

6 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs has announced the publication of a competitive public procurement procedure for the provision of Marine Advisor Services to support the procurement of a Multi-Role Vessel.

It is the intention that the new vessel will be able to contribute across a number of Defence roles, with a design specification capable of providing a flexible and adaptive capacity for a wide range of tasks, both at home and overseas. It is planned that it will be enabled for helicopter operations and will have a freight carrying capacity.

The procurement of the MRV is in strategic alignment with Government Policy as set out in the White Paper on Defence. The MRV is included in the Government National Development Plan as a major capital project and is an important element of the Defence Equipment Development Plan.

The tender has been published on the current edition (66/2021) of the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) (Ref: 2021/S 066-171530 Marine Advisor Services to support the procurement of a Multi-Role Vessel) with a closing date of 12 noon on 11 May 2021.