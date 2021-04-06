Lord Mayor visits City Hall COVID19 Vaccination Centre

6 April 2021, Tuesday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh visited the City Hall Vaccination Centre to wish staff well as they continue the roll out of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The vaccination centre opened on Good Friday and will be open 7 days a week, 12 hours a day.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress were greeted by Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of HSE South/South West Hospital Group, and Noreen O’Leary, City Hall Vaccination Centre Co-ordinator, as well as the medical, administrative and security staff and members of the defence forces assisting on site.