Lord Mayor visits City Hall COVID19 Vaccination Centre

6 April 2021, Tuesday
By Tom Collins
The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh visited the City Hall Vaccination Centre to wish staff well as they continue the roll out of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The vaccination centre opened on Good Friday and will be open 7 days a week, 12 hours a day.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress were greeted by Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of HSE South/South West Hospital Group, and Noreen O’Leary, City Hall Vaccination Centre Co-ordinator, as well as the medical, administrative and security staff and members of the defence forces assisting on site.

Included are Anthony Linehan, Defence Forces; Corrina Broderick, HSE; Finbarr O’Sullivan, HSE (wearing red jacket); Ruth Ní Riada, Defence Forces; Brenda Dillon, HSE Assistant Director of Nursing lead co-ordinator MTU.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pictured with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress are Noreen O’Leary, City Hall Vaccination Centre Co-ordinator (left) and Brenda Dillon, HSE Assistant Director of Nursing lead co-ordinator MTU.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
