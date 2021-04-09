WATCH: Dylan McGlade previews Cork City FC v Athlone Town at Turners Cross

9 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC return to home league action this evening, as they welcome Athlone Town to Turner’s Cross.

City will be looking to bounce back from last Friday’s frustrating 1-0 defeat in Stradbrook, while the visitors come into the game after an impressive 3-1 victory over Galway United on the same night.

The sides last met in the second round of the FAI Cup in 2017, with City running out 7-0 winners at Turner’s Cross. It will be a first league meeting between the sides since August 2014, when goals from Billy Dennehy and Mark O’Sullivan earned City a point in an 2-2 draw in Athlone.

Speaking during his weekly press conference, City boss Colin Healy said: “The mood has been good, training has been good, obviously we were very disappointed to have lost the game last week, but we’ve had a good week and and the lads are looking forward to Friday.”

“Athlone had a very good win against Galway last weekend. They’re a very good side, and it’ll be a very tough game on Friday night, just as every game this year will be. They’ve got some very good players and a very good manager. It’ll be a tough challenge on Friday night, but it’s one that we’re ready for.”

Dylan McGlade also spoke to the media this week, and he said “Looking around at the league this year, it’s probably the toughest it has been in a long time. I know a lot of the lads that play for Athlone, they have a lot of experience. We’ve done our homework on them, but we have to concentrate on ourselves and make sure that we perform properly.”

Dylan McGlade press conference

On the injury front, Healy will again be without the services of Rob Slevin & Josh Honohan, but has no fresh injury concerns after last week’s match.

The match will be broadcast on LOI TV, with commentary from Red FM’s Ruairi O’Hagan and City legend Dan Murray.

You can buy a season pass for €79, or purchase a single match pass for just €5. You can also buy a 2021 Cork City FC Season Card, which gets you a stream pass as well as many other benefits.