WestCork COVID vaccines will be given at Clonakilty @GAA and Bantry Primary Care Centre

9 April 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The West Cork Covid-19 public vaccination centre will alternate between Clonakilty GAA club and Bantry Primary Care Centre, and will be one of five vaccination centres in Cork (spread across six locations).

Vaccination centres will be gradually stood up as vaccine supply into the country increases, and we expect the centre in West Cork to be in use within the next fortnight.

In Cork and Kerry, vaccination centres are being established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare. We thank Clonakilty GAA for their support in relation to the Clonakilty centre, which will run by appointment only.

The first group to be vaccinated at Clonakilty will be from Allocation Group 4, which is people at a very high risk of severe Covid-19 disease, who will be contacted directly with details of their appointment.

As vaccine supply into the country increases and as the national vaccination roll-out moves through the vaccination groups identified by the government, the centre at Clonakilty GAA will be used for the vaccination of various groups.

The centre has a capacity for up to 9 booths at Clonakilty. The maximum capacity will depend on many factors, including vaccine supply.