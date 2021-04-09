SGS take over Novartis Lab at Ringaskiddy

9 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

SGS International Services Laboratory officially begins operating in Ringaskiddy, after recent acquisition of ISL

SGS International Services Laboratory is central to the SGS Global strategy for the Health & Nutrition sector and is now a significant component of the organisation’s global laboratories network. All of the 103 highly skilled employees from the International Service Laboratory (ISL) on the Novartis site in Ringadkiddy have transferred to SGS. It has also been announced that Yvonne Dunne, Head of International Service Laboratory, has been appointed to the newly created position of Health & Nutrition Business Manager – Ireland.

Eugene Kirwan, Managing Director of SGS Ireland said:

“Today is a very significant milestone for the Group and we’re very excited about welcoming the new team onboard. The facility is an important step in expanding our local and global Health & Nutrition Business. We believe Irelandrepresents a strategic global development hub for the sector and the Ringaskiddy site is an important addition to our global network of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) approved laboratories”.

Leo Clancy Head of CCBS at IDA Ireland said

“Today’s announcement by SGS adds significantly to its already successful Irish operations. This new investment strengthens the established Life Sciences cluster located in the South West Region and secures an important capability for the sector in Ireland. I wish the team every success with this expansion. SGS has committed to investing in the Ringaskiddy site, particularly in the areas of IT and innovation in analytical techniques. Part of the SGS existing local Health & Nutrition Global Services team presently based in Ireland will re-locate to the site including some of the Global Commercial team associates to help expand existing services to new clients, develop new services and other roles in Health & Nutrition for the site.”

According to newly appointed SGS Health & Nutrition Business Manager Ireland, Yvonne Dunne, there is strong talent in Ireland, making the Cork base ideal for SGS to grow its Health and Nutrition offering.

“There is a unique pharma cluster in Ireland, and in particular in Cork, with great collaboration and innovation. And through supports from Government and IDA, Ireland has developed a strong national research and third level eco-system, with 30% of students going into STEM. So, we believe there is huge potential for the sector in the country.”

SGS Ireland currently employs over 300 people in Ireland. With 38 locations nationwide, the company provides its specialist services across a wide range of sectors. The company’s head office is at Millennium Park in Naas, Co. Kildare. SGS also operates a customer Service Centre in Galway with over 60 staff delivering a range of services on behalf of key Government bodies and commercial clients in Ireland and abroad.