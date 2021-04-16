WEST CORK: Artisan Clonakilty Coffee brand opens outlet in Rosscarbery @roastersstone

16 April 2021
By Elaine Murphy
L to R. Neil Grant, General Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel, John Boyle and Tom Edwards from Stone Valley Coffee at The Craft Food Truck.
Tom Edwards from Stone Valley Coffee making lattes for Neil Grant, General Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel and John Boyle, Stone Valley Coffee at The Craft Food Truck.
L to R. John Boyle and Tom Edwards from Stone Valley Coffee, with Neil Grant, General Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel at The Crasft Food Truck.
L to R. John Boyle, Stone Valley Coffee, Neil Grant, General Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel and Tom Edwards, Stone Valley Coffee at The Craft Food Truck.

