New chairperson of Engineer’s Ireland Cork Region is City Council Engineer

27 April 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The incoming chairperson for the next year is Valerie Fenton from Cork City Council

Engineer’s Ireland (Cork Region) will hold their Annual General Meeting this evening at 7pm, online. Outgoing Chair, Ronan Keane, looked back at a strange year, “though in spite of everything we’ve had a very successful year. We exploited modern technology to brings events to our members and to the wider community.” Ronan continued, “I would like to wish Valerie, our incoming chair, the best in her tenure. I hope that her year will see a return to what passed for normality.”