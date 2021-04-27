Munster Technological University running ‘Enterprise Camp’ for future young entrepreneurs

27 April 2021
By Elaine Murphy
MTU’s Enterprise Camp offers second-level students a great opportunity to explore entrepreneurship and it’s free
Munster Technological University (MTU) has a fantastic opportunity for students to explore their potential for enterprise, entrepreneurship and innovation. MTU are currently recruiting for this summer’s Enterprise Camp that will see 40 eager teenagers take part in entrepreneurial activities and learnings over a 5-day period. This popular Camp is free to attend and would particularly benefit teens who have a keen interest in enterprise and entrepreneurship. This year, the Camp is moving online and is open to all students who have completed 1st to 4th year. The closing date for applications is the 28th of May and registration is online at https://hincks.cit.ie/enterprisecamp
CAMP DETAILS
DATE: 28th of June – 2nd of July 2021
TIME: 10:30am – 1:30pm
LOCATION: Online
COST: Free
CLOSING DATE: 28th of May
REGISTRATION: https://hincks.cit.ie/enterprisecamp
One of MTU’s primary goals is to encourage Entrepreneurship at all levels of education and wish to introduce young people, as early as possible, to the exciting world of Enterprise. MTU’s annual Enterprise Camp gives teenagers this opportunity, by providing them with the skills and confidence to develop their entrepreneurial spirit. There will be plenty of opportunity to receive advice and knowledge from resident entrepreneurs, learn about the importance of innovation and receive guidance on how to develop innovative ideas. The program concludes with all groups confidently pitching their ideas to a panel of experts and receiving a Certificate to acknowledge their participation in the Camp.
